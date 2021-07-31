Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $138.52 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $138.52 million and $13.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,912,796 coins and its circulating supply is 130,791,899 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

