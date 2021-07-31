Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

ARWR stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

