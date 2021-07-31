Artfinity 1-Day Volume Hits $4,301.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $349,167.35 and $4,301.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.00796811 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00085773 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.