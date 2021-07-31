Arweave Trading 32.9% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.24 or 0.00027973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $375.48 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

