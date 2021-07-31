Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $25,737.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

