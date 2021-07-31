Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.48. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $321.99.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.