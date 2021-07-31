ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $726.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $766.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.70. The company has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $768.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

