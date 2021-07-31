Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 967,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,057. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

