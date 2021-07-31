Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.85 ($1.03). Assura shares last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.02), with a volume of 3,263,518 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Get Assura alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.