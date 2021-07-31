At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.