Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE ATH opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

