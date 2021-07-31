Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. 1,208,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

