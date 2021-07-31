AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 37,502,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

