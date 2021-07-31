Attila Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Attila has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and approximately $371,803.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

