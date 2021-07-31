Auctus (AUC) One Day Volume Hits $48,745.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $48,745.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,029,515 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.