Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $815.35

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 815.35 ($10.65) and traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 27,413 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £149.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 815.35.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Stuart Last acquired 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). Also, insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £9,931.68 ($12,975.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,478.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

