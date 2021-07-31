Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANZBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

