AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. Acumen Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
TSE ACQ traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.76. 44,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,822. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$13.68 and a one year high of C$54.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
