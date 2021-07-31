AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. Acumen Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE ACQ traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.76. 44,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,822. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$13.68 and a one year high of C$54.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

