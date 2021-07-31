Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Autodesk by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 192,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $322.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

