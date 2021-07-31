Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 1,109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,129.3 days.
Autogrill stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Autogrill has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57.
Autogrill Company Profile
