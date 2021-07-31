Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 1,109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,129.3 days.

Autogrill stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Autogrill has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,800 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

