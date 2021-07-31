AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,938 shares of company stock valued at $48,668,838. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

NYSE AN opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

