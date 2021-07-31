Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85. Autoneum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $122.85.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

