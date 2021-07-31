Avondale Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 12,797 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

IYY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,513. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $111.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

