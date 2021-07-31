Avondale Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,481 shares of company stock worth $86,647,160 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. 2,872,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

