Avondale Wealth Management Sells 952 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $10,280,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,690,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.82. 7,391,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,108. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.