Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,518.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 2% against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $204,392.89 and approximately $40,518.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

