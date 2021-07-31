Axis DeFi (AXIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,354.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $562,334.94 and approximately $59,354.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

