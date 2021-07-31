Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $592,463.75 and $43,245.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.65 or 0.00797253 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

