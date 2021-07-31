Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,918.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,788 shares of company stock worth $1,497,267. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ayro by 2,330.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ayro by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYRO stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.99. Ayro has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

