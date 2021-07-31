AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Up 41.1% in July

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

