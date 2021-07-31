AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Up 41.1% in July

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78.
AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.
