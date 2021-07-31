B. Riley Comments on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

