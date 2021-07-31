B. Riley Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

