Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.58 target price (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $28.70 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

