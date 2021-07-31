Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 711.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Badger Meter worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after buying an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Badger Meter by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.