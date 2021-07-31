Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 398,707 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.2% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 282,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $851,558 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

