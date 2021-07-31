Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.89. 106,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.51. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

