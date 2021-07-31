Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

