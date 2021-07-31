Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.65. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $157.75 and a 52-week high of $157.75.
About Bâloise
