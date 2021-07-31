Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.65. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $157.75 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

