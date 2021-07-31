Banano Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $268,538.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,246 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

