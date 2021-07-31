Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 1,729,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.