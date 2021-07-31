Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

