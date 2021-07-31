BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 82,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

