Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNIY shares. UBS Group set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.