Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

