Base Protocol Price Hits $1.72 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004126 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $54,604.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00798409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 847,397 coins and its circulating supply is 625,898 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars.

