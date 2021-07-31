Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in July

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 769.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $$40.18 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

