Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 538 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

