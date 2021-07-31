BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

