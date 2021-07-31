BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $14.09 on Friday. BBQ has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

