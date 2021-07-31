Beam (BEAM) Trading 30.3% Higher This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $47.54 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,277,240 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

